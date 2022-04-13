News Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached Karachi on a day-long visit where he will pay his respects at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also visit Chief Minister House, the first visit by any prime minister after five years.

Shehbaz Sharif flanked by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and others landed at the Faisal Airbase in Karachi where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and leaders of the PML-N and MQM-P.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the reports of Shehbaz Sharif’s visit was conveyed to the provincial authorities, teams from Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) reached the mausoleum for cleanliness drive.

The roads leading to the VIP gates of the Mazar-e-Quaid were cleaned by the SSWMB teams.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Chief Minister House in Sindh, five years after his brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif visited the place in 2017.

Since 2017, neither Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi nor PM Imran Khan visited the CM House during their tenures.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will receive PM Shehbaz upon his arrival in Karachi. The premier will also hold a meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House.

The prime minister is likely to visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office during his upcoming visit to the port city, sources said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Election for National Assembly Speaker on April 16

Business

PKR appreciates by 1.43 rupees in early trade

Business

PSX witnesses bearish trend as index loses 241.76 points

National

LHC orders to hold election for Punjab CM on April 16

National

Imran Khan will take sigh only after spoiling PML-N’s digestion: Ch Pervaiz

Karachi

PM directs Sindh CM to make all out efforts for welfare of people

Lahore

LHC rejects Hamza Shehbaz’s plea, CM election on April 16

Islamabad

PTI counsel presents arguments before ECP in foreign funding case

Lahore

PTI changes date for Lahore public gathering

Islamabad

Fed govt decides against raising salaries of govt employees

1 of 7,994

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More