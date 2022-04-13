PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached Karachi on a day-long visit where he will pay his respects at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also visit Chief Minister House, the first visit by any prime minister after five years.

Shehbaz Sharif flanked by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and others landed at the Faisal Airbase in Karachi where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and leaders of the PML-N and MQM-P.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the reports of Shehbaz Sharif’s visit was conveyed to the provincial authorities, teams from Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) reached the mausoleum for cleanliness drive.

The roads leading to the VIP gates of the Mazar-e-Quaid were cleaned by the SSWMB teams.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Chief Minister House in Sindh, five years after his brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif visited the place in 2017.

Since 2017, neither Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi nor PM Imran Khan visited the CM House during their tenures.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will receive PM Shehbaz upon his arrival in Karachi. The premier will also hold a meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House.

The prime minister is likely to visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office during his upcoming visit to the port city, sources said.