PM Shehbaz to reach Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday (April 13). This would be Shehbaz Sharif first to Karachi after being elected a prime minister.

Soon after his arrival in the city, Shehbaz Sharif along with along with the leaders of allied parties would visit the Mazar-e-Quaid. He will then reach Sindh Chief Minister House where he will preside over a meeting to review development projects for Karachi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with MQM-P Rabita Committee members.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in South Waziristan

National

2,280 Sikh Yatrees reach Gurdwara Panjab Sahib from India

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 101 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Who will be the next Opposition Leader in National Assembly?

Islamabad

IHC suspends flight ban on Gill, Shahzad, others

Islamabad

Get into action for robust performance, PM tells officials

Islamabad

Army Commanders express confidence in leadership’s stance to uphold Constitution

Islamabad

PML-N leaders slam PTI for damaging economy

Islamabad

First batch of cabinet likely to take oath this week

Lahore

PTI, PML-Q MPAs repose trust in Parvez Elahi as future CM

1 of 7,954

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More