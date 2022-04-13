Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 5 anti-social elements from different areas

ATTOCK – Police have arrested five anti-social elements including two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the district and recovered 55 kites, nine string rolls and drugs from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Ishtiaq kite seller resident of Mirza, Nazim Ali resident of Kotli and Muhammad Aslam resident of Dhulian(both drug peddlers), Muhammad Sajjad resident of Nilhad and Barkat Ali resident of Nowshera(both proclaimed offenders).
Meanwhile a 55 years old woman resident of Mohala Shah Abad was shot injured by her nephew over some unknown reason. She was shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock by an ambulance of Rescue 1122 and then referred to a hospital in Rawalpindi due to severe injuries.

 

