PTI changes date for Lahore public gathering

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed date for its public gathering in Lahore as the party previously planned to hold a power show in the city on March 23 against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the development, the public gathering of the PTI will now be held on April 21 than 23.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also rescheduled its public rally in Karachi which was scheduled to take place on April 17.

This was announced by former governor Sindh Imran Ismail in a post shared on Twitter.

The PTI has launched a public campaign nationwide with Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled to address public rallies in major cities of the country. The first public gathering will be held in Peshawar today.