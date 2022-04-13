Staff Reporter

PTI reschedules public rally in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rescheduled its public rally in Karachi which was scheduled to take place on April 17. It will now be held on on April 16. This was announced by former governor Sindh Imran Ismail in a post shared on Twitter. As per the new schedule, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the public meeting in Karachi on April 16 (Saturday) instead of April 17.

 

 

Meanwhile, the party also cancelled the press conference of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin. The press conference was scheduled to be held at Governor House, Karachi at 11am on Tuesday (today).

 

As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI earlier announced to hold a public meeting in Karachi on April 17.

 

In a Twitter post, PTI leader Asad Umar asked Karachiites to “get ready” to welcome former prime minister Imran Khan. The PTI will stage a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid ground on April 17, he added. “Pakistan will see how Karachi stands with its leader for a Khuddar Pakistan,” he added.

 

 

