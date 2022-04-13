PTI seeks permission for Lahore public gathering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has sought permission from Lahore’s local administration to hold a public rally in the provincial capital of Punjab on April 21.

As per details, a letter penned to the Lahore deputy commissioner states that PTI is going to hold a public gathering in the city on April 21 for which they should be given permission.

The letter says former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the public gathering.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to hold a public gathering in Lahore against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC rejects Hamza Shehbaz’s plea, CM election on April 16

Lahore

PTI changes date for Lahore public gathering

Lahore

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev removed from post

Lahore

Number game complete for CM Punjab election: Hamza Shehbaz

Lahore

PTI, PML-Q MPAs repose trust in Parvez Elahi as future CM

Islamabad

Shehbaz govt ‘wishes to constructively engage with US’

Lahore

3,708 litres of spurious drinks confiscated in PFA raid

Lahore

Former MPA Sardar Omer Khan Leghari passes away

Lahore

Bright future of doctors linked to latest research

Lahore

Attack on police vans condemned vehemently

1 of 6,236

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More