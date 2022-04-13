PTI seeks permission for Lahore public gathering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has sought permission from Lahore’s local administration to hold a public rally in the provincial capital of Punjab on April 21.

As per details, a letter penned to the Lahore deputy commissioner states that PTI is going to hold a public gathering in the city on April 21 for which they should be given permission.

The letter says former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the public gathering.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to hold a public gathering in Lahore against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.