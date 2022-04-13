PTI to move court against issuance of passport to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Wednesday that the party will move court against issuance of new passport to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media flanked by former minister for energy Hammad Azhar in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the notification of the resignation should be immediately sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He also saluted the public for giving strong reaction, adding that protest will be held every Saturday after Isha prayer.

“We do not want to move towards confrontation but the country must move towards elections, adding no one is ready to become a minister in this government.

He further said that Maryam Nawaz is claiming that the people were very happy with Imran Khan s ouster, adding that hold elections today and see yourself how happy people are.

Chaudhry went on to say that PTI’s all members of the assembly resigned from National Assembly why is the assembly staff not accepting the resignation but if the resignations are not accepted, the crisis would become so big in four to five weeks that it would not be in anyone s hands.

On the occasion, Hammad Azhar said that two days have passed and the United States has demanded to do more from its own government.

He said the country is now ruled by an imported government and the country has been pushed into slavery.