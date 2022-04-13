Public march played historic role in freeing Pakistan from selected regime: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the public march played historic role in freeing Pakistan from the selected regime.

Taking it to Twitter on Wednesday, Bilawal stated that Zia has gone, Musharraf has gone and even the selected has gone. It was Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that fulfilled the promises done with the public of the country.

The public march has played a historic role in our struggle for obtaining the independence from the elected regime the PPP chairman said in a message on social networking site Twitter.

He further said that after Eid there will be a ceremony to commend the workers who made all this possible.