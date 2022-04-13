Anadolu

Real Madrid through to semifinal of UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinal with a 5-4 aggregate win against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Chelsea scored the opener in the 15th minute with a close-range finish from Mason Mount at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger doubled the London club’s lead with a forceful diving header from Mount’s corner in the 51st minute.

In the 64th minute, Marcos Alonso’s goal was ruled out for a handball. The position was checked by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

Timo Werner scored the Blues’ third goal in the 75th minute.

After five minutes, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo found the net from close range to make it 3-1, with an assist by Luka Modric.

The quarterfinal match went to extra time because Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg.

Karim Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the first match, powered a header into Chelsea’s net with an assist by Vinicius Junior in the 96th minute.

With this result, the Spanish side reached their 10th Champions League semifinal in the last 12 seasons despite losing 3-2 to Chelsea.

