Seating capacity of Punjab Stadium to be enhanced for South Asian Games

LAHORE – The seating capacity of Punjab Stadium will be enhanced so that the maximum number of sports enthusiasts could witness and enjoy the exciting sports competitions of the South Asian Games 2023. This was said by DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan while chairing an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. South Asian Games will be organised in Pakistan after a long gap of 19 years. It will be the third edition of South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan after the 2004 and 1989 editions. Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti and other officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said Punjab Stadium will be the main venue for organising South Asian Games sports events. “All the facilities at Punjab Stadium will be upgraded for holding SAG events in a befitting manner,” he added. Javed Chohan said that there are several world class sports venues in Punjab where international sports events could be organized quite comfortably. “Definitely it will be a big honour for Pakistan to host the South Asian Games at our own venues. The hosting of the Games will portray a soft of Pakistan to the international community,” he added.