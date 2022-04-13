News Desk

UK’s Boris Johnson looks forward to working together with PM Shehbaz Sharif

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to work with Pakistan’s newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz was sworn in as the prime minister on April 11, following the ouster of the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence motion — making him the first premier to be removed through the democratic process.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Johnson said in a tweet, where he share his aspirations for a future working relationship with his Pakistani counterpart.

“The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” the UK’s PM added.

