All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday reiterated that Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics and asked the political parties and public not to drag armed forces into politics.

The DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar was addressing a press conference to brief journalists on the formation commanders conference recently held at the General Headquarters.

During the presser, the DG ISPR condemned the propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the military and society.

“A malicious campaign is being run against the army and its leadership,” he said, adding that any effort to create a rift between people and the armed forces is against national interest.

Major General Babar Iftikhar further clarified that the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held last month on “threat letter.”

“Is there any word such as conspiracy used in the statement of NSC? I don’t think so”.

While reposing a question regarding the United States asking for operational bases in Pakistan and former prime minister Imran Khan’s reply of “absolutely not”, the military spokesperson said, “if bases were asked for, the army would have the same stance”.

DG ISPR rejected British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Urdu report related to the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the events at the PM House.

The ISPR said that BBC Urdu story published today is totally “baseless” and a “pack of lies.”