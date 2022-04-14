Andrew McDonald appointed Australian men’s head coach

MELBOURNE – Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the head coach of the Australian men’s team on a permanent basis, signing a four-year contract. Filling the role on an interim basis from February after Justin Langer’s resignation, McDonald oversaw Australia’s successful World Test Championship series against Pakistan, winning 1-0. The Australians went on to claim 10 ODI Super League points on the same tour, also winning the sole T20I in Lahore. Cricket Australia announced McDonald’s appointment on Wednesday morning. “The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead,” McDonald said. “My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff. I’d also like to thank my family for their support.” McDonald will operate as head coach across the three formats, though Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver acknowledges that split coaching teams may be necessary in certain situations. “Some white ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players.”