Barcelona to host Eintracht Frankfurt to book Europa League semifinal spot

Barcelona will take on Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in the second leg on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

The match will be held at Nou Camp in Barcelona, officiated by Artur Dias from Portugal.

The Spanish powerhouse seek to seal their first Europa League title, while Eintracht Frankfurt are fighting for their second trophy after their maiden victory in 1980.

In the round of 16, Barcelona eliminated Turkish team Galatasaray, while Eintracht Frankfurt knocked Spanish team Real Betis out of the tournament.

Europa League quarterfinals second leg fixtures

Atalanta – RB Leipzig (1-1)

Barcelona – Eintracht Frankfurt (1-1)

Olympique Lyon – West Ham United (1-1)

Rangers – Braga (0-1)

