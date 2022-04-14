Anadolu

Canada to send up to 150 troops to Poland for humanitarian aid

Canada said Thursday it will send up to 150 troops to help Poland cope with the huge influx of 2.7 million Ukrainians who have fled the war with Russia.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said the troops will provide “general support” in response to the Polish government’s request for help in handling the refugees. She made the remarks at a news conference at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

“Canada stands with Ukraine,” Anand told reporters.

The troops will provide “limited” medical care, help “to synchronize efforts … to ensure that Ukrainians fleeing the war receive the best support possible” and “act as a liaison” to fast track the refugees to Canada, she said.

Canada has already streamlined temporary immigration applications for Ukrainians that allow them to work or study for three years.

Since the Russians began military operations in Ukraine in February, Canada has sent weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

It has committed up to CAN$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in loans to Ukraine and CAN$1.2 billion ($9.5 billion) in direct aid.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to provide disinformation about its military operation.

Wednesday, Canada’s spy agency accused the Kremlin of creating and distributing fake photographs that purportedly showed Canadian troops fighting alongside Ukrainians against Russian forces.

“Kremlin efforts to manipulate global audiences are advanced via various communications platforms that often feature antisemitic conspiracy theories … anti-immigrant commentary (and) anti-globalist sentiment,” the Communications Security Establishment said Wednesday, as reported by the Nation Post newspaper.

Anand was asked about fake photos at the news conference Thursday but she skirted the question.

