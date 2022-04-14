News Desk

Closure of power plants led to ongoing power outages, PM told

Amid ongoing power outages in the country, the officials of the Power Division told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that there was no shortage of electricity and power plants were closed due to lack of fuel and technical failures.

This was briefed in an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges chaired by the Prime Minister.

According to a report presented in the meeting, 27 power plants across the country had not been generating electricity due to fuel shortages and technical failures.

The prime minister was informed that nine IPPs had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons.

The charge sheet of incompetence of the former government was presented to the Prime Minister, while Shehbaz Sharif while directing immediate action said that such negligence should be tolerated.

The Power Division officials said that the power plants could generate 5,751 megawatts of electricity, out of which 9 power plants have been shut down since December 2021 due to non-payment of bills and non-availability of fuel.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks approve Rs 180bn in low-cost housing loans

National

Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Islamabad

NAB has nothing to do with political engineering, says NAB chief

Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

1 of 7,977

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More