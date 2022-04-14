CPO suspends SHO Taxila for having alleged links with drug smugglers

RaWalPiNdi – CPO Omer saeed malik on Wednesday has sus- pended sHO Police sta- tion Taxila si Habib Ur rehman on charges of having links with ladies drug smugglers based at misrial road, informed sources on Wednesday. The city police chief has also ordered an inquiry against the ac- cused police officer. SP

Potohar division rana abdul Wahab will con- duct inquiry against the former sHO Ps Taxila si Habib Ur rehman and to submit his report, they said. according to sources, a police team of Ps Nas- eerabad, on a tip off, carried out a raid on a house located near grave yard at misrial road and seized huge quantity of ice and cash, arresting two ladies

smugglers/suppliers namely Kainat bibi and Yasmin alias bisso. sources disclosed that, when the police conducted raid at the house, sHO Ps Taxila, who was present with Kainat involved in im- moral activities, ran up to rooftop of the house, from where he made a phone call to sHO Ps Naseerabad si shafqat and requested him to remove police from the

house and to free the women as they were his informers. The injured Police Of- ficer was moved to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment from where a group of private men shifted him to some pri- vate hospital, they said. surprisingly, sHO Ps Naseerabad si shafqat did not bring into knowl- edge of his seniors. another source dis- closed to The Nation that sHO Ps Taxila si Habib Ur rehma was the frequent visitor of the drug den-cum-brothel house being operated by some females (com- monly known as Patha- nis). He said all the ille- gal activities of sHO Ps Taxila Habib Ur rahman came into light when his crime partner Kodu (a notorious drug peddler)

leaked the information about his (Habib) pres- ence in narcotics den (house of Pathanis). meanwhile, Naseer- abad police twisted the facts of the case and reg- istered Fir against the two lady smugglers by showing less quantity of ice, something seeking strong attention of CPO Omer saeed malik. CPO Omer saeed ma- lik, during an interac- tion with The Nation, confirmed he had sus- pended sHO Ps Taxila si Habib Ur rehman for his alleged links with drug mafia and also held an inquiry against him. He said there is no room for corrupt ele- ments in police depart- ment and he would take stern departmental ac- tion against si in