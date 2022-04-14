News Desk

DG ISPR’s statement is an endorsement of communique of NSC: Fawad Ch

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that he endorse what DG ISPR said and this is what we have been saying that the commission will decide if threat was made or not.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that we have been demanding formation of a commission so that these questions could be raised in the commission.

He said the Chief Justice should form a commission as soon as possible and adding that judges should not be dragged into political affairs. The Chief Justice has the letter and now a commission should be formed, he said.

He further said that the army itself said the institution should not be involved in politics, adding that we have a deep relationship and respect with the forces of Pakistan, while those who campaign against the army cannot be Pakistani.

Fawad Chaudhry said that if the ECP can hold by-elections in 130 constituencies then it can also hold general elections. The government should announce the election itself or else they will be snatch freedom.

