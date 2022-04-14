News Desk

Faisalabad man arrested for threatening Australia cricket team

The police on Thursday arrested a man who had threatened the Australian team while they were touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

According to the police, the suspect had made a threat call to hurt the Australian team in a terrorist attack in Lahore. The police said the man called on the number of the Australian ministry.

The police said that a case has been filed against the suspect under the counter-terrorism law at the Ghulam Muhammad police station.

According to the FIR, the man was arrested after the police traced his mobile phone and call data. He has confessed to making the threat call.

