Our Staff Reporter

Farewell ceremony for outgoing CCPO Lahore

LAHORE – Lahore police on Wednesday organised a farewell party for the outgoing Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on his transfer to the Establishment Division.

DIGs of Investigation, Operations and Security wings, SSPs and SPs expressed their feelings regarding the experience, decision making power, professional attitude and guidance of Additional IG Fayyaz  Ahmad Dev in performance of his duties.  DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers gave away bouquets, gifts and souvenirs to the outgoing officer as a token of acknowledgement over his services for the Lahore Police. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev expressed his gratitude for the honour given to him at the ceremony and appreciated the qualities of the Lahore police.  SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, SP Security, SP Dolphin Squad, SPs of CIA, AVLS and Anti Riot Force,  all divisional SPs of Operations, Investigation and Wing and senior police officers of CCPO office attended the ceremony.

 

