News Desk

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday filed petition against the move of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri for delay in convening National Assembly session in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary Assembly were made parties in the petition. The petition contends that the April 13 order to adjourn the National Assembly till April 22 was unconstitutional.

The petition requested the court to direct the Deputy Speaker to convene an immediate meeting for the election of the Speaker Assembly, adding that the Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and the Secretary Assembly should be directed to convene a meeting on April 16.

It also pleaded that the Deputy Speaker should be prevented from exercising the powers of the Speaker of National Assembly.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

Islamabad

PTI to challenge delimitation done by ECP in SC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz chairs high level meeting over country’s economy

National

Two killed in road accident in Dipalpur

Islamabad

Fresh elections only solution to ongoing political situation: Fawad

1 of 9,441

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More