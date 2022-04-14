News Desk

NAB has nothing to do with political engineering, says NAB chief

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have no affiliation with anyone except with Pakistan, Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal said on Thursday.

In a media talk after attending the Public Accounts Committee session, NAB chief said the anti-graft watchdog has nothing to do with the political engineering.

Commenting on any amendment in the NAB law, he urged for an amend in the national interest and not in the personal interest of someone.

“He is a former prime minister and respectable for me,” NAB chief Justice Javed Iqbal said on a question about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The NAB chief avoided to comment over a query when he was asked about his likely resignation from the office after fall of Imran Khan’s government.

Earlier, in the PAC hearing Chairman NAB complained about misconceived impression about the anti-graft watchdog.

“We don’t approve 50’s plea bargain on 100’s corruption, these plea bargains approved by courts,” he said.

He said the Parliament should improve the NAB law to stabilize the institution. He promised go give explanation to the PAC over all matters including the Broadsheet issue.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks approve Rs 180bn in low-cost housing loans

National

Closure of power plants led to ongoing power outages, PM told

National

Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

1 of 9,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More