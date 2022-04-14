News Desk

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

Hearing on the petition against overseas Pakistanis not being given the right to vote in local body election was held in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the case on the matter of overseas Pakistanis right to vote in local body election in Lahore High Court. The court summoned the Additional Attorney General and Advocate General of Punjab in person.

While highlighting the importance of the matter, Justice Shujaat Ali passed remarks that this is an important issue but no one is serious.

Overseas Pakistanis send millions of dollars annually, they cannot be ignored, he added.

The judge also emphasized that if the next order is violated, I will summon the PM and CM of Punjab.

