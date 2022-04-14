News Desk

Pakistan reports 123 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,952. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,362 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 123 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

