Parvez Elahi, Buzdar co-chair PTI legislators’ meeting

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi co-chaired a meeting of members of Punjab Assembly from Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, MNA Hussain Elahi, PTI and former PML-Q ministers attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by a large number of women members of the Assembly.

Elahi says success will kiss our feet on April 16

The participants held consultation on strategy for eelection of chief minister as former ministers and members of the assembly were assigned various tasks for keeping liaison with the Assembly members. Members of the Assembly paid homage to the services of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and also expressed full confidence in chief minister-designate. Addressing the meeting, Ch Parvez Elahi said: Hopefully, success will kiss our feet on April 16. We will serve the people of Punjab in the best possible way. He said there were corruption cases against the PML-N and the people were protesting over it all over the world including Pakistan. Usman Buzdar said that Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muslim League are one and will make Chaudhry Parvez Elahi successful.