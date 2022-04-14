Parvez Elahi doubts impartiality of Dy Speaker

LAHORE – Ahead of the Chief Minister’s election scheduled to be held on April 16, the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q Ch Parvez Elahi has questioned the impartiality of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari who is to conduct the election under directions from the Lahore High Court. Through his spokesperson, Ch Parvez Elahi on Wednesday expressed doubts over the neutrality of the deputy speaker referring to his most recent conduct of calling the Assembly session without ‘lawful authority.’ The statement comes after the Lahore High Court on Wednesday authorised the Deputy Speaker to conduct the election of new Chief Minister on April 16 and directed the Assembly staff to fulfill their responsibilities according to the law. “Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s impartiality is doubtful. His attempt to convene the Assembly session against the constitution on a plain paper in the dark of night is enough to prove his partiality,” Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, the spokesperson for Ch Parvez Elahi said while talking to the media here. It may be recalled here that the Deputy Speaker had earlier convened the Assembly session on April 7 for election of the new Chief Minister.

No plan to suspend Assembly membership of any member: PA spokesperson

, but the Assembly secretariat did not issue the gazette notification of his orders. Later, the same day, Speaker Parvez Elahi revoked his notification delegating his powers to the Deputy Speaker. The PTI also filed a no-trust motion against its own Deputy Speaker suspecting his alleged hobnobbing with the PML-N.

The Deputy Speaker challenged the speaker’s orders in the Lahore High Court which declared the speaker’s order null and void and restored all his powers in its verdict announced the other day.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports that the Assembly speaker was considering suspending the Assembly membership of at least 10 PML-N members to stop them from voting in the Chief Minister’s election, Punjab Assembly’s spokesperson on Wednesday rejected these reports saying nothing of the sort was under consideration. He said there was no truth in these reports.