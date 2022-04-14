PM orders provision of potable water to Karachiites

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take measures for providing potable water to the residents of Karachi on a priority basis.

Talking to the media, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Wednesday evening, he said the provision of clean drinking water in Karachi is a big challenge. He assured that the Federal Government will provide all possible cooperation to the provincial government in addressing the civic issues.

The Prime Minister said he will try to bring the Karachi Circular Railway project under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the availability of comfortable transport facilities is another big challenge and efforts will be made to provide air-conditioned buses to the citizens of Karachi.