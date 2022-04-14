News Desk

PM Shehbaz chairs high level meeting over country’s economy

A high level meeting over the country’s current political situation and the economic crisis faced by Pakistan is chaired by the Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in the capital territories.

According to details, the officials of the Ministry of Finance are briefing the Prime Minister about the prevailing economic condition of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Bilal Kiani and concerned senior officials are also attending the meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

Islamabad

PTI to challenge delimitation done by ECP in SC

National

Two killed in road accident in Dipalpur

Islamabad

Fresh elections only solution to ongoing political situation: Fawad

1 of 9,441

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More