Our Staff Reporter

PML-N wants free, transparent election of Punjab CM: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE – Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the party wanted Chief Minister’s election to be held in a free and transparent manner following the rules and the constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and other employees of the provincial assembly should not violate rules and should ensure the election in a timely manner.

He demanded that the media should be allowed to cover the election proceeding in the assembly so that transparency could be ensured. Other independent observers like PILDAT and FAFEN should also be allowed to witness the proceedings on the election day, he added.

He said that the court was also approached to ensure election of the Punjab’s Chief Minister in time. Later, in a statement, Attaullah Tarar welcomed the decision of the Lahore High Court on CM’s election and said that the court had given ruling that no any member of the provincial assembly could be barred of casting his vote.

 

