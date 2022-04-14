PML-Q files petition in LHC against deputy speaker

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) which stated that the authority should not be given back to the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the details, PML-Q has stated in the petition that the deputy speaker has become a party and is now supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whereas the speaker and the deputy speaker should be neutral.

Under these circumstances where the deputy speaker is supporting one party, the elections conducted under him can never be fair nor transparent, the petition stated.

PML-Q has further appealed the Judges of the honorable courts cannot interfere in the Parliamentary matters and the court should annul the verdict announced by the single bench of the High court.