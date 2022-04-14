News Desk

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking lifetime disqualification of its dissident Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan filed a plea in apex court via his counsel Babar Awan. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), National Assembly (NA) speaker, Law secretary and secretary cabinet have been respondents in the petition.

The petition was filed under Article-184(3) of the Constitution, requesting the apex court to impose a lifetime ban on PTI’s dissident MNAs, including Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher, Basit Sultan Bokhari, Noor Alam Khan, Wajiha Qamar and others as they are no more ‘sadiq’ (truthful) and ‘ameen’ (righteous).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf initiated legal action against the dissident MNAs as the deadline given to the PTI turncoats for submitting their clarification ended.

The former prime minister and PTI chief Khan earlier greenlighted filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Imran Khan had rejected the clarification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf turncoats by terming it illogical. He approved filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI MNAs who were found involved in horse-trading.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

Islamabad

PTI to challenge delimitation done by ECP in SC

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz chairs high level meeting over country’s economy

National

Two killed in road accident in Dipalpur

Islamabad

Fresh elections only solution to ongoing political situation: Fawad

1 of 9,441

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More