PTI stages first power show in Peshawar after leaving govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s first power show after leaving government, PTI s demonstration of people s power in Peshawar, a field was set up on Ring Road, tight security arrangements, Imran Khan and other leaders should address the meeting. Will

The first meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is being held in Peshawar after the government took over. A large number of workers arrived at Shaheed Benazir Ground. Three gates have been set up at the entrance, one for VIPs, one for women and one for workers.

DJ Butt also composed Pashto anthems to warm the blood of the workers in the venue. Strict security arrangements were made for the venue.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a meeting on April 16 at Karachi Bagh Jinnah Ground. PTI obtained permission from the concerned agencies.

President PTI Karachi Bilal Ghaffar said that the request for permission was sent to DC East, Commissioner Karachi, IG Sindh, AIG Karachi, Home Secretary and management of Mazar-e-Quaid.