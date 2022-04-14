PTI to challenge delimitation done by ECP in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the delimitations marked out by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will challenge the measures taken by the Election Commission in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

The former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that we cannot accept the delimitations unless a census is done.

The PTI member, while taking over his Twitter handle, said also said that the process of delimitation was supposed to be done only in six districts, how can the election commission do it in the whole country?