Rain, snow bring chill to weather in Muzaffarabad

Fresh snowfall hits Makra hills of Muzaffarabad on Thursday bringing a chill to the weather while intermittent

brief rain spells and strong winds also lowered the mercury in the Punjab plains.

The weather turned pleasant in and around Muzaffarabad where rain with thunder lashed the AJK capital last night. People enjoyed the respite because of intermittent rain and strong winds.

The weather office said that a westerly wave is present over upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Weather office Karachi said that the weather will remain dry in Karachi and the mercury could go up to 35 degrees Celsius.

In Lahore, the air quality index was recorded at 141 and the weather office said there are no signs of rains in the next week as well in the provincial metropolis.

The Met Office has forecast significantly below normal rains are expected in Pakistan during April and May this year but slightly higher in June.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country on Wednesday, however, rain winds/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab.

Rainfall: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 22, Balakot 10, Pattan 09, Peshawar (Airport 07, City 05), Chitral 06, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Cherat 03, Kakul, Mirkhani 02, Drosh, Takht bai, Dir 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 11, Bagrote 07, Gilgit, Chillas 06, Skardu, Gupis 05, Punjab: Murree 07, Leh 05, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock 01.

Wednesday’s Highest Maximum Temperature (°C): Sibbi 45, Turbat and Bahawalnagar 44.