Ruling alliance evolves consensus on NA Speaker candidate

ISLAMABAD – Since the election for the office of the Speaker National Assembly will be held on Friday [April 22], the ruling clique has evolved a consensus to nominate one name for this slot.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislation branch of the National Assembly and be submitted with the Secretary of the Lower House.The election will be held during the session of the National Assembly scheduled on Saturday.

Sources said that the one of PPP-P from these three senior members including Naveed Qamar , Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Khursheed Shah would be selected for the slot of Speaker National Assembly. PML-N’s senior member Sardar Ayaz Sadiq name is also under consideration for this slot.

It is pertinent to mention that the office of the Speaker National Assembly became vacant after the resignation of former Speaker Asad Qaisar. Former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had resigned from his position a couple of days before by showing loyalty to his leader [former Prime Minister Imran].

Pak welcomes Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, successful intra-Yemeni dialogue

Pakistan yesterday welcomed the establishment of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, and the UN Special Envoy’s announcement of a truce in Yemen.

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan “considers the establishment of the Council an important step in the right direction, that will help promote comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.”

It added: “Pakistan fully supports the initiatives by the GCC and the Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen. We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end hostilities and ensure regional peace and stability.”