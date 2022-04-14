News Desk

Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Thursday has decided to resign from his position.

It may be recalled that Sardar Abdul Qayyum Kha Niazi had removed five his ministers from the ministry earlier in the morning.

According to the sources, Sardar Abdul Qayyum after sacking the ministers, also decided to resign from his seat.

The removed ministers include Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks approve Rs 180bn in low-cost housing loans

National

Closure of power plants led to ongoing power outages, PM told

Islamabad

NAB has nothing to do with political engineering, says NAB chief

Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad

Murtaza Javed challenges Dupty Speaker’s move in IHC

Lahore

Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

National

PM AJK removes five ministers from cabinet

1 of 7,961

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More