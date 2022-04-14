Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Thursday has decided to resign from his position.

It may be recalled that Sardar Abdul Qayyum Kha Niazi had removed five his ministers from the ministry earlier in the morning.

According to the sources, Sardar Abdul Qayyum after sacking the ministers, also decided to resign from his seat.

The removed ministers include Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim.