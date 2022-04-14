News Desk

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

Quami Sehat Card empanelled hospitals are providing uninterrupted and free of cost medical services and treatments across Pakistan.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services, under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, families are able to get free treatment from empanelled public and private hospitals all across the country.

He said that all hospitals empanelled with Sehat Sahulat Programme across Pakistan continue to provide free of cost hospitalization services to all citizens as per agreement.

With around 9,000 hospital admissions yesterday and around 8,000 today across Pakistan under the Programme, citizens are getting the best medical cover, he added.

He said that any social media messages to the contrary are patently false, malicious, and baseless. He advised the citizens that in case of any problem they should call toll free helpline 080009009 or approach the relevant hospital’s Sehat Card Counter for prompt assistance.

Continue Reading
More Stories
National

IHC directs ECP to decide on foreign funding case within 30 days

National

PM welcomes all Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on occasion of Baisakhi

Business

Banks approve Rs 180bn in low-cost housing loans

National

Closure of power plants led to ongoing power outages: PM

National

Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Islamabad

NAB has nothing to do with political engineering, says NAB chief

Islamabad

All institutions were on board over former PM’S Russia Visit: DG ISPR

Islamabad

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

Islamabad

PTI moves SC for lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

National

Speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

1 of 7,962

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More