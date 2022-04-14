Shehbaz’s pictures ‘on board’ leave a powerful impact

ISLAMABAD – The pictures of the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while taking a briefing on board of his jet was making rounds on the social media on Tuesday. The premier was flying to Karachi where he took briefing from his staff on board. Shehbaz Sharif along with former finance minister Miftah Ismael, a bureaucrat Usman Bajwa can be seen deliberating upon some official stuff in the pictures posted by the Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif conducts a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight. Pakistan will move forward so fast [and] it will be called “Pakistan Speed”, she tweeted. Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz also posted the same picture but with an archive picture of his father Nawaz Sharif, who was also taking briefing from then Army Chief General Raheel Sharif in the plane. Earlier, on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif had also made a surprise entry into the prime minister office in early hours and threw an impression that he will do his job quite actively.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is known for his administrative skills, punctuality and hard work on provincial level has first time appeared on national level with same zeal and enthusiasm. Before his election as Prime Minister, dragging on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and giving an impression of foreign conspiracy by the previous government, the multiparty alliance was little demoralized. But, the activeness of Shehbaz Sharif has overthrown the impression that the new government is for a few months but it seems that they are heading with long term planning. As much care the premier is giving to form his cabinet is shown that he and his allies have a well devised road map of governance before going into next general elections.