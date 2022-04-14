News Desk

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan gunfight

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place on April 13, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During intense exchange of fire, 28-year-old Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a resident of Mianwali, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

An operation was launched to clear the area of any terrorists, the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the ISPR said a Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Bilawal, Maryam react to DG ISPR’s presser

National

No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Industries Ministry

National

DG ISPR’s statement is an endorsement of communique of NSC: Fawad Ch

National

IHC directs ECP to decide on foreign funding case within 30 days

National

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

National

PM welcomes all Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on occasion of Baisakhi

Business

Banks approve Rs 180bn in low-cost housing loans

National

Closure of power plants led to ongoing power outages: PM

National

Sardar Abdul Qayyum decides to resign as AJK PM

Islamabad

NAB has nothing to do with political engineering, says NAB chief

1 of 7,962

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More