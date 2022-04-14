Two killed in road accident in Dipalpur

At least two persons, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Dipalpur on Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kasur Road in Dipalpur where a speeding car hit the people who were crossing the road near Pakistani Pull, killing two persons on the spot and injuring four other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources said that driver of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.