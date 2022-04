The Winder Dam project of three megawatts capacity would be completed in 2025.

According to Water and Power Development Authority sources, the Winder Dam would have 54,000 acre feet water storage and 10, 000 acres of land would be irrigated in the area.

The Dam is located at a distance of 125 Kilometer from Karachi, 66 Kilometer from Uthal and 25 Kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela District of Baluchistan.