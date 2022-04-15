3 points identified for consumed plastic bags in federal capital

ISLAMABAD -Plastic bags manufacturers and importers identified three collection points of consumed plastic bags for general public in Islamabad under the extended producer responsibility.

Manufacturers had identified Chaudhry Plaza, Med Life Services, N-5, beside Islamabad Bus Terminal, Peshawar Road, and Plot# 74, Industrial Area, Islamabad as drop-off points for general public who wished to deposit discarded polythene bags for recycling, told Sadia Munawar, Deputy Director, EPA.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said that as per the extended producer responsibility collection, segregation, disinfection, transportation and recycling were the responsibility of polythene bags manufactures.

She said Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (EPA) imposed ban on plastic bags manufacturing and selling in 2019 except industrial and primary packing, municipal, hospital and hazardous waste.

“Corporate authorities are supposed to submit a proper recycling plan of used polythene bags that how they would collect plastic bags from garbage and recycled it to avoid pollution”, she apprised.

She informed that the corporate officials or entities would have to pay Rs 10,000 fee to EPA to receive authorization along with a recycling plan to avail the facility.

Amid to thwart the environmental pollution, she urged the denizens of Islamabad that people should deposit their discarded polythene waste at the aforementioned collection points and played their role to make Islamabad a plastic bag free city.