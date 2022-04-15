News Desk

Ambassador of Tunisia calls on COAS at GHQ in Rawalpindi

Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan values its brotherly and historic relations with Tunisia and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

