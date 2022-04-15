Agencies

Change in banking working hours demanded

LAHORE – The Progressive Group comprising members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded the government to change the working hours of banks during Ramazan to 10:00am to 4:00pm from 8:00am to 1:00pm.  In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, Progressive Group President Khalid Usman and other leaders said the announcement of change in working hours of banks from yesterday is contrary to the ground realities. The fact is that in Ramazan people go to bed after Sahar and prayers and the markets and bazaars only open after ten o’clock and business starts. Therefore, there is no justification for banks to open at 8 am as there will be no transactions during this period. Banks should be open from 10am to 4pm, while on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm, they proposed.

