Israr Ahmad

DC pays visit to Haideri Chowk Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Thursday paid a visit to Haideri Chowk Ramadan Sasta Bazaar to review arrangements and checked the availability of fruit, vegetables, flour, sugar, gram flour and other daily use items.
He was also flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Omer Saeed Malik.
DC directed the stallholders, vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists to visible places and to provide the daily uses items on fixed prices and instructed the concerned officers to ensure the cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson informed that the special price magistrates have carried out 1,531 raids in markets of Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, City and Saddar and issued hefty fines to some 238 shopkeepers while 6 were arrested and a case was also registered against them. She added the special price magistrates had also imposed Rs 213,500 on the violators.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Two persons killed by unknown assailants in different parts of Capital

Islamabad

ITP issue 4,455 fine tickets to vehicles with tinted glasses

Islamabad

Islamabad police capture gang of bike robbers

Islamabad

Three test positive for coronavirus in Cantt area

Islamabad

Eid shopping gains momentum with people preferring physical stores

Islamabad

Punjab Traffic Authority hands over distribution of driving licences to Pakistan Post

Islamabad

3 points identified for consumed plastic bags in federal capital

Islamabad

2,000 Indians leave after attending Baisakhi festival

Islamabad

RPO dismisses ASI, constable in bogus narcotics case

International

Blood money being paid for Russian oil, Zelensky tells BBC

1 of 2,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More