DC pays visit to Haideri Chowk Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Thursday paid a visit to Haideri Chowk Ramadan Sasta Bazaar to review arrangements and checked the availability of fruit, vegetables, flour, sugar, gram flour and other daily use items.

He was also flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Omer Saeed Malik.

DC directed the stallholders, vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists to visible places and to provide the daily uses items on fixed prices and instructed the concerned officers to ensure the cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson informed that the special price magistrates have carried out 1,531 raids in markets of Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, City and Saddar and issued hefty fines to some 238 shopkeepers while 6 were arrested and a case was also registered against them. She added the special price magistrates had also imposed Rs 213,500 on the violators.