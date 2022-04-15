Our Staff Reporter

ECP bans announcement of development projects for 14 Sindh districts

KARACHI – The Election Commission on Thursday prohibited announcing development projects for Sindh’s 14 districts ahead of the local government polls in June.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the first phase of the local government polls in Sindh. The ECP has also cancelled weekly off days in the election commission and the offices of the Returning and District Returning Officers. Transfers of officers have also been banned in all provincial departments, autonomous corporations and authorities.  Moreover, general leaves of officers and the staff in 14 districts of Sindh will be conditioned with prior permission from the election commission. The first phase of local government polls in Sindh will be held in various cities.

 

 

Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts on June 26.

 

The ECP has said that nomination papers can be submitted from May 10 to 13 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from May 16 to 18.

 

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28, the ECP said adding that the result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

 

Earlier, on March 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to hold phase-wise local government polls across Sindh in May.

 

 

 

