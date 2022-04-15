ECP decides to hear foreign funding case against PTI on daily basis

Day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) was ordered to pronounce a verdict in 30 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to hear the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court had announced the decision.

In the judgment, the IHC also rejected the PTI’s request to stop giving the record of the foreign funding case to Akbar S Babar and to separate the disgruntled party leader from the proceedings of the prohibited funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the ECP s decision to reject the petitions filed on January 25 and January 31, while the prohibited foreign funding case has been pending before the ECP since November 2014.