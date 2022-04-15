News Desk

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case against PTI on daily basis

Day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) was ordered to pronounce a verdict in 30 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to hear the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court had announced the decision.

In the judgment, the IHC also rejected the PTI’s request to stop giving the record of the foreign funding case to Akbar S Babar and to separate the disgruntled party leader from the proceedings of the prohibited funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the ECP s decision to reject the petitions filed on January 25 and January 31, while the prohibited foreign funding case has been pending before the ECP since November 2014.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

National

Shahzad Saleem posted as DG NAB Lahore

National

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed

National

NA to convene on Saturday to vote on no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz invites allies at Iftar dinner in PM house

National

Azad Kashmir: Court issues restraining order on PM elections

Lahore

Moonis Elahi calls upon Governor Punjab over CM election

Islamabad

Langar Khanas cannot be operated, says PM Shehbaz

Karachi

Rs2m looted in year’s first bank heist in Karachi

Islamabad

ECP releases schedule for first phase of LG elections in Punjab

1 of 7,967

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More