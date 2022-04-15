News Desk

ECP releases schedule for first phase of LG elections in Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, voting in first phase of LG elections in Punjab will be held on June 9 while the nomination papers can be submitted from April 21 to 25

The spokesperson further informed that in the first phase, elections will be held in 14 districts of Punjab

The districts where LG polls will be held in the first phase include DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

