Emerging tech vital to deal with cyber warfare: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD – Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy, visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal, on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force, on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, President Air War College Institute. The chief guest congratulated the AWCI team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre meeting the modern challenges in aerial warfare.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, the CNS paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.

He said that we must keep abreast to the emerging technology and should make endeavours to deal with the grey hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare. He further stated that without jointness, military objectives cannot be achieved in the wake of rapid transformation in today’s warfare.

The PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where midlevel officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars / Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.