Hilarious responses to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk is known for being an active Twitter user and is recently part of the news due to updates every day about his relationship with the social media platform.

It all started when he said he might create his own social media platform. The tech giant has been criticising Twitter for its regulation policies and content management.

He then announced he would be joining the Twitter board and then recently took a U-turn and deleted his old tweets, dropping the board seat.

The billionaire has now announced the offer to buy Twitter. Netizens are definitely entertained and have hilarious comments to make.

When the billionaire first announced his 9.2% stake in the company, social media users were quite excited. Many Trump supporters requested Musk to restore former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

A parody video even went viral where Musk was seen reinstating Trump’s account.

Now that Musk has offered to buy the entire company, Twitter users are even more amused and some have more requests to make.

A user joked about the tech giant’s plans saying “Elon Musk: I don’t want your board seat. Also Elon Musk: I want all your board seats.”

Another user appreciated Musk’s “coolness”.

Referring to Musk’s struggle for freedom of speech, a user joked “Elon Musk has also offered to buy CNN+ for twenty-eight bucks.”

A user sarcastically recalled when Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post.

A soccer fan had a serious request to make.

Some even questioned the need to buy the platform at all when “it’s free on App Store.”

Elon Musk is popular for his tweets and is experienced when it comes to Twitter face-offs. He made news when he challenged Putin to single combat. His Twitter battle with Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin also kept netizens entertained for a while.

